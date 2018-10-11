Crown Resorts : Cancellation of Shares - Buy-back - ASIC Form 484

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 October 2018

CANCELLATION OF SHARES - BUY-BACK - ASIC FORM 484

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of Crown Resorts Limited's notice of cancellation of shares which has been lodged with ASIC today.

