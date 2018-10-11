Log in
CROWN RESORTS LTD (CWN)
Crown Resorts : Cancellation of Shares - Buy-back - ASIC Form 484

10/11/2018 | 04:18am CEST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 October 2018

CANCELLATION OF SHARES - BUY-BACK - ASIC FORM 484

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of Crown Resorts Limited's notice of cancellation of shares which has been lodged with ASIC today.

ENDS

COPIES OF RELEASES

Copies of previous media and ASX announcements issued by Crown are available at Crown's website at www.crownresorts.com.au

Disclaimer

Crown Resorts Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:17:03 UTC
