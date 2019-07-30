Crown Resorts : Chinese President's Cousin Draws Scrutiny of -2

Crown said it doesn't comment on its business relationships with so-called junket operators or individuals. It said in a statement it has a "a comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering framework in place which is subject to regulatory supervision."

Another business partner of Mr. Chai in Australia, Su Hongtao, said he thought Mr. Chai's family connections could get a project in China off the ground. But the project, which Mr. Su described only as a "normal investment," never materialized, and their company remained dormant, he said.

Huang Wendong, who is a director of another Melbourne-based company registered by Mr. Chai in January last year, said he had no knowledge of what the company did and merely acted as a signatory for Mr. Chai, as a favor for a friend he had known for two decades.

"You must know that his identity and background are very unique," Mr. Huang said. "So in some circumstances, it's not suitable for him to use his name."

Write to Philip Wen at philip.wen@wsj.com and Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com