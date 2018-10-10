Crown Resorts : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Name of Entity
Crown Resorts Limited (Crown)
ABN/ARSN39 125 709 953
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
9 August 2018
|
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
$62,795,395.73
|
$6,609,400.00
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day Previous day
5.0 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
6.0 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
It is the Company's current intention that shares having total consideration of $400,000,000 will be acquired under the buy-back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is $330,595,204.27
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
…………………………………… Company secretary
Date: 11 October 2018
Print name:MARY MANOS
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3E Page 2