CROWN RESORTS LTD (CWN)
Crown Resorts : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E

10/12/2018 | 12:28am CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Crown Resorts Limited (Crown)

ABN/ARSN39 125 709 953

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

9 August 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

    5,197,527

    618,008

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

$69,404,795.73

$8,083,791.84

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day

5.0 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

6.0 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

It is the Company's current intention that shares having total consideration of $400,000,000 will be acquired under the buy-back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is $322,511,412.43

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………… Company secretary

Date: 12 October 2018

Print name:MARY MANOS

Crown Resorts Limited published this content on 12 October 2018
