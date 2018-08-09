Crown Resorts Ltd : Crown Resorts Limited to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Crown Resorts Limited (OTC PINK: CWLDF) will be discussing their earnings results in their H2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9BE0EB69F4C30.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 459 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 413 M
Debt 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 21,28
P/E ratio 2020 19,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 9 162 M
