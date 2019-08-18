Crown Resorts : , NSW Government Settle Dispute Over Views of Sydney Harbour

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) said Monday that it settled a dispute with the New South Wales government over views of Sydney Harbour from its new casino and resort, which is under construction on city's waterfront.

Crown said terms of the settlement are confidential. But it expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the settlement and with the retention of sight lines from the Harbour Bridge to the Sydney Opera House.

A court previously delivered a judgement in favor of Crown. However, the Barangaroo Delivery Authority--now known as Infrastructure New South Wales--wanted to appeal the judgement.

Crown said it is still planning on opening the new casino and resort, a major bet for the company, in early 2021.

