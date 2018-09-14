Crown Resorts : Redemption of Subordinated Notes - CWNHA

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2018
REDEMPTION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES - CWNHA
MELBOURNE: Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN) ("Crown") refers to its announcement of 19 July 2018 and confirms that all the outstanding Subordinated Notes listed on the ASX under the code "CWNHA" ("Notes") were redeemed today in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Noteholders have been paid the face value of $100 per Note plus the final interest payment of $1.78 per Note.
ENDS
