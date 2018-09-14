Log in
CROWN RESORTS LTD (CWN)

CROWN RESORTS LTD (CWN)
Crown Resorts : Redemption of Subordinated Notes - CWNHA

09/14/2018 | 06:38am CEST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2018

REDEMPTION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES - CWNHA

MELBOURNE: Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN) ("Crown") refers to its announcement of 19 July 2018 and confirms that all the outstanding Subordinated Notes listed on the ASX under the code "CWNHA" ("Notes") were redeemed today in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Noteholders have been paid the face value of $100 per Note plus the final interest payment of $1.78 per Note.

ENDS

COPIES OF RELEASES

Copies of previous media and ASX announcements issued by Crown are available at Crown's website at www.crownresorts.com.au

Disclaimer

Crown Resorts Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:37:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 520 M
EBIT 2019 622 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Debt 2019 490 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,05
P/E ratio 2020 19,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 9 280 M
Chart CROWN RESORTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Henry Alexander Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey James Dixon Non-Executive Director
Michael Roy Johnston Non-Executive Director
John Stephen Horvath Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LTD3.38%6 663
SANDS CHINA LTD.-14.75%32 635
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-21.60%25 155
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.73%13 553
WYNN MACAU LTD-24.42%11 336
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-30.96%9 881
