CROWN RESORTS LTD

CROWN RESORTS LTD

(CWN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/31
11.86 AUD   -1.41%
02:52aCROWN RESORTS : Xi's Cousin Draws Authorities' Scrutiny -2-
DJ
02:52aXi's Cousin Draws Authorities' Scrutiny -- WSJ
DJ
07/30CROWN RESORTS : Australian State Authorities to Investigate Suspected Chinese Political Influence
DJ
Crown Resorts : Xi's Cousin Draws Authorities' Scrutiny -2-

0
07/31/2019 | 02:52am EDT

The company is "basically invisible" and "just there to move massive amounts of money," one official said.

Crown said it doesn't comment on its business relationships with so-called junket operators or individuals. It said in a statement it has a "a comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering framework in place which is subject to regulatory supervision."

Another business partner of Mr. Chai in Australia, Su Hongtao, said he thought Mr. Chai's family connections could get a project in China off the ground. But the project, which Mr. Su described only as a "normal investment," never materialized, and their company remained dormant, he said.

Huang Wendong, who is a director of another Melbourne-based company registered by Mr. Chai in January last year, said he had no knowledge of what the company did and merely acted as a signatory for Mr. Chai, as a favor for a friend he had known for two decades.

"You must know that his identity and background are very unique," Mr. Huang said. "So in some circumstances, it's not suitable for him to use his name."

Write to Philip Wen at philip.wen@wsj.com and Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 223 M
EBIT 2019 532 M
Net income 2019 362 M
Debt 2019 247 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 8 146 M
Chart CROWN RESORTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,56  AUD
Last Close Price 12,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Henry Alexander Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey James Dixon Non-Executive Director
Michael Roy Johnston Non-Executive Director
John Stephen Horvath Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LTD1.43%5 596
SANDS CHINA LTD.12.61%40 178
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.33%30 250
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED39.47%13 640
WYNN MACAU LTD7.08%12 307
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)34.56%10 900
