NSW Authority to Probe Whether Crown Suitable to Hold Sydney Casino License

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--A New South Wales state authority will investigate whether Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) is suitable to hold a license for a new casino being built on Sydney's waterfront.

The scope of the investigation will also include whether a deal to sell shares to Asian casino company Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. may have breached that license, Crown said Thursday.

The New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority previously said it would conduct an inquiry in connection with the share sale, but the so-called "terms of reference" released Thursday offer more details into the scope of the inquiry.

If Crown is found to be not suitable, the authority could also consider if any changes would help it qualify, according to the terms of reference.

Crown said it is considering the terms of reference and will fully cooperate with the inquiry.

Melco previously agreed to purchase the shares from billionaire James Packer's investment company.

Crown has come under scrutiny in Australia recently following media reports that raised questions about the company's conduct in relation to lucrative VIP customers from China. It has denied those allegations.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com