CRRC : has won new orders for coal ...

0
03/27/2019 | 12:10am EDT

Recently, CRRC Yangtze has signed a contract with Aurizon, an Australian railway logistics giant, to supply 264 narrow gauge coal hopper wagons. The first batch of 132 wagons has already launched and will be delivered in Queensland by the end of 2019. The second batch of 132 wagons is scheduled to be delivered in 2020.

As the largest railway logistics company in Australia, Aurizon has established a highly reliable strategic partner relationship with CRRC. CRRC has been highly appraised by Aurizon for its great progress in production management, schedule control and product quality.

CRRC entered into Australian market in 1999 under a contract of container flat cars. So far, CRRC's railway equipment products in Australia have covered passenger cars, metro trains, locomotives and wagons,etc. CRRC has established long-term and close cooperative relationships with EDI, FMG, RoyHill, MRL, SCT, Rio Tinto, BHP, Adani, Aurizon, GWA, PN and other local Australian enterprises. After more than 20 years of marketing and technological innovation, CRRC Qiqihar, CRRC Yangtze, CRRC Meishan and CRRC shenyang have won nearly 30,000 wagon orders in Australian market.

Disclaimer

CRRC Corporation Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 04:09:08 UTC
