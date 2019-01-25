Log in
CRRC CORP LTD (601766)
  Report  
Siemens, Alstom sweeten EU antitrust concessions, maybe too late

01/25/2019 | 01:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: French High Speed Train (TGV) made by French train maker Alstom stops next to a German High Speed Train (ICE) made by Siemens at Munich's railway station

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Siemens and Alstom on Friday beefed up concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about their rail merger deal, a person familiar with the matter said, in a belated and possibly futile move to stave off an EU veto against the deal.

German company Siemens and French peer Alstom have said their deal aims to help them better deal with China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd, an assertion dismissed by the European Commission.

The companies, which offered to licence parts of Siemens's high-speed train business and sell parts of their signalling operations, are now prepared to share Siemens' high-speed train technology for 10 years instead of five in Europe, the source said.

They are also willing to extend non-exclusive licensing outside Europe but excluding China, Japan and South Korea, and sell more signalling assets, the person said.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said that the enforcer's investigation was ongoing. Bloomberg first reported the new concessions.

To convince EU regulators at this late stage of the process, concessions must fully and unambiguously resolve competition concerns, according to EU merger rules.

People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog will block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.

Competition agencies in Germany, Britain, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium have warned against the deal, saying that the first set of concessions fell short. Alstom unions have also criticised the deal.

The Commission will brief national regulators on Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Alstom, Siemens, CRRC Corp Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 6.10% 36.37 Real-time Quote.-2.81%
CRRC CORP LTD 1.77% 8.61 End-of-day quote.-6.21%
SIEMENS 1.33% 100.32 Delayed Quote.1.66%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 218 B
EBIT 2018 17 130 M
Net income 2018 12 072 M
Finance 2018 17 527 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 20,25
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 235 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,63  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Cai Sun President & Executive Director
Hua Long Liu Chairman
Jun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jing Zhan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Zong Xiang Xu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRRC CORP LTD-6.21%34 682
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP1.11%6 863
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHNERY GRP CO LTD5.19%2 730
HYUNDAI ROTEM CO--.--%2 114
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL6.22%1 492
GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC2.96%1 317
