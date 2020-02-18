Log in
CRRC Corporation Limited    601766

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/18
6.4 CNY   -0.47%
12:05pAlstom, Bombardier shares fall after $6.7 billion rail deal
RE
02/17Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
02/17TIMELINE : Alstom, Bombardier and Siemens merger attempts
RE
Alstom, Bombardier shares fall after $6.7 billion rail deal

02/18/2020 | 12:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes

Shares of Alstom and Bombardier Inc fell on Tuesday after the French firm agreed to buy its Canadian rival's rail division for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), a deal likely to draw scrutiny from competition regulators and unions concerned about job cuts.

The cash and shares deal, announced Monday, will make the combined entity the world's second-biggest train maker after China's state-owned CRRC Corp. It is the latest attempt by Western rail firms to try to build scale as they try to compete effectively with CRRC.

JP Morgan analysts said there was uncertainty ahead "during a lengthy anti-trust process."

Bombardier shares were down 8.2% at C$1.52 near midday on Tuesday. Alstom shares closed 3.2% lower at 48.70 euros in Paris.

Montreal-based Bombardier would use sale proceeds to cut its debt, which has been a concern for investors and rating agencies. Its net debt would drop to $2.5 billion once the deal closes in the first half of 2021.

But it also leaves Bombardier as the only large pure business jet maker, as opposed to rivals in aviation which also generate revenue from military sales.

"If there were a serious market downturn, they would be at a major disadvantage, since there would be no defense revenue to compensate," said U.S. aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at Teal Group.

Alstom executives have sought to quell concerns about any hurdles they might face over competition issues, after EU regulators blocked its attempt to merge rail assets with Germany's Siemens AG last year.

Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation would give it a lower market share in signaling than the Siemens option, which had been one of the main sticking points with regulators, Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Monday.

The companies said they had already informally briefed EU antitrust regulators on the deal.

The transaction was complementary, with Bombardier more present in Northern Europe and Alstom in the south, Poupart-Lafarge said, adding it would not affect jobs.

The combined groups would have some 10,000 staff, including temporary workers, in Germany, where Bombardier Transportation has its headquarters and seven factories.

France would be the second-biggest market in Europe, with some 6,730 total employees.

French trade unions were initially sanguine about the transaction, saying they were reassured by the fact Alstom was still in hiring mode at the moment and that order books were full.

Regarding job cuts, "the project, such as it has been presented to us, does not seem to be leading down that road, but we remain very vigilant," Patrick de Cara, a representative for the CFDT union at Alstom, said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris and Allision Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Edmund Blair and Matthew Lewis)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -3.18% 48.7 Real-time Quote.19.11%
BOMBARDIER INC. -7.88% 1.51 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED -0.47% 6.4 End-of-day quote.-12.32%
LAFARGEHOLCIM -1.59% 49.03 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
SIEMENS AG -0.96% 106.84 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 229 B
EBIT 2019 17 449 M
Net income 2019 12 501 M
Finance 2019 2 407 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,64  CNY
Last Close Price 6,40  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Cai Sun President, General Manager & Executive Director
Hua Long Liu Chairman
Hu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Qi Liang Lou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-12.32%25 429
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.96%14 769
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.0.00%4 358
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.93%2 611
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.4.63%1 593
HYUNDAI ROTEM CO--.--%1 134
