MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CRRC Corporation Limited    601766   CNE100000CP9

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRRC : China sets up $21 billion fund to upgrade manufacturing - Shanghai Securities News

11/19/2019 | 09:21pm EST
Employees work at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. in Changsha

China has set up a $21 billion national investment fund to promote the transformation and upgrading of the country's manufacturing industry, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The fund, with a registered capital of 147.2 billion yuan ($21 billion), will invest in both growth-stage and mature companies in areas such as new materials, next-generation information technology (IT) and power equipment, the newspaper said.

The new fund will invest throughout the entire manufacturing industry value chain, the article said, citing Zhang Yuzhe, a researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The fund was set up by 20 stockholders, with the Ministry of Finance holding a 15.29 percent stake as the biggest shareholder, according to a separate report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

CRRC Corp, China's state-owned railway equipment maker, said in a statement on Monday that it plans to invest an initial 25 million yuan in the fund.

China has previously set up national funds that invest in the country's advanced manufacturing and integrated circuit sectors.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 16 561 M
Net income 2019 12 234 M
Finance 2019 17 806 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 189 B
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,76  CNY
Last Close Price 6,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Cai Sun President, General Manager & Executive Director
Hua Long Liu Chairman
Jun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Zong Xiang Xu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-24.39%26 675
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.27%15 118
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-36.35%4 115
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.06%2 456
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.13.67%1 564
HYUNDAI ROTEM CO--.--%1 229
