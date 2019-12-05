CRRC : ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國中車股份有限公司

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1766)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company") date 30 October 2019 in relation to the resignation of the supervisor of the Company, and the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the change of employee representative supervisor of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the eleventh meeting of the second session of the Supervisory Committee held on 5 December 2019, Mr. Zhao Hu was elected as the chairman of the second session of the Supervisory Committee. He shall serve as the chairman of the second session of the Supervisory Committee with term of office commencing from the date of approval by the Supervisory Committee until the date of expiry of the term of the second session of the Supervisory Committee. Please refer to the Announcement for the biographical information of Mr. Zhao Hu. Saved as disclosed in the Announcement, there is no other matters relating to Mr. Zhao Hu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

By order of the Board

CRRC Corporation Limited

Liu Hualong

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Hualong and Mr. Sun Yongcai; the non-executive director is Mr. Liu Zhiyong; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Li Guo'an, Mr. Wu Zhuo and Mr. Sun Patrick.

- 1 -