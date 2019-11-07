Log in
CRRC : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

11/07/2019 | 04:31am EST

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：1766)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

8 November 2019

Dear Registered holder,

CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Circular, Notice of 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting,

Proxy Form and Reply Slip ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are availab le on the Company's website at www.crrcgc.ccon the "Investors' Relation" page and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstan ding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future corporate communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse sid e of this letter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwi se, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or send the Company an email attaching the completed Ch ange Request Form to crrc@crrcgc.cc. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crrcgc.ccor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Commun ication, please write or send email at crrc@crrcgc.ccto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in print ed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company by calling its hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during busi ness hours (9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

CRRC Corporation Limited

Xie Jilong Tang Tuong Hock

Joint Company Secretaries

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

各位登記 持有人 ：

中國中車股份有限公司（「本公司」）-2019年第一次臨時股東大會通函、通告、代表委任表格及回執（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.crrcgc.cc) 投 資 者 關 係 頁 面 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎 瀏覽 ，或按安 排附上 本次公 司通訊 文件 之印 刷本(如適用 )。

儘管 閣下 早前曾 向本公 司作出 公司通訊 文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語 言版本的 選擇，但仍可 以隨時 更 改有關選 擇，轉 為以印 刷本或 網 上方式收 取、 或 只收 取 英文 印 刷本 、 或 只收 取 中文 印 刷本 ； 或同 時 收 取中 、 英文 印 刷本 ， 費用 全 免 。如 閣 下 欲更 改 今後 所 有公 司 通訊 文 件 之語

言版 本 及 收取 方 式， 請 填 妥及 簽署 在 本 函背 面 的更 改 指 示回 條， 並 使 用隨 附 之郵 寄 標 籤及 毋須 貼 上 郵票 （ 如在 香 港 投寄）；否 則 ， 請貼 上適當的 郵票，寄回 H 股證券 登 記處，香 港中央 證券登 記有 限公 司（「 香港證 券登記 處」），香港 灣仔皇后 大道 東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓， 或 作 為 附 件 電 郵 至 本 公 司 電 郵 信 箱 crrc@crrcgc.cc。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.crrcgc.cc) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下載 。

如 閣下欲 收取本 次公司 通訊文 件之另一 語言印 刷本，請 以書面 或電郵方 式 crrc@crrcgc.cc送交到香港證 券登記 處，請註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地址 及 要求 。 如 閣下 已 選擇 以 網上 方 式收 取 日後 公 司通 訊 文 件（ 或 被視 為 已同 意 以網 上 方 式收 取 ）但 因 任何 理 由未 能 閱 覽載 於 網站的 本次公司 通訊文 件， 閣 下只要 提出要求 ，我們 將儘快 向 閣下 寄上所要 求的有 關文件 的印刷 版本，費 用全免 。

如 閣下對 本函件 有任何 疑問，請於營業 時間內（ 星期一 至星期 五，上 午九時 至下 午六時，香 港 公眾假期 除外 ）致 電本公 司熱線 (852) 2862 8688查詢。

代表

中國中車股份有限公司

聯席公司秘書

謝紀龍 Tang Tuong Hock

謹啟

2 0 1 9 1 1 8

附註：公司通訊文 件 包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上 市文 件 ；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格 及(g)回執

CCS6866CSLH

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：1766)

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To:

CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國 中車股份 有限公司 （「本公司」）

c/o

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人/我們希望日後收取公司通訊文件作下列更改

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed

  • copies and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Website Version ; OR
    瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本並收取公司通訊文件網上版本已刊發的通知信； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
    to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
    to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
  • 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Signature: 簽名:

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼:

日期:

Notes:

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下清楚填妥所 有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本 回條作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 回條將會作廢 。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    上述指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文 件，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之 H 股證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東
    183 號合和中心 17M 樓另作選擇為止。
  4. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice send the printed version of the Corporate Communication to you free of charge.
    閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收本次公司通訊文 件 出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下通知後，立即向 閣下免費發送本次公司通訊文 件 的印刷本。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本 更改指示回條上的額外 手寫指示，本 公司將不予處 理。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

08112019 1 0

Disclaimer

CRRC Corporation Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:29:07 UTC
