CRRC : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：1766)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

8 November 2019

Dear Registered holder,

CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Circular, Notice of 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting,

Proxy Form and Reply Slip ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are availab le on the Company's website at www.crrcgc.ccon the "Investors' Relation" page and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstan ding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future corporate communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse sid e of this letter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwi se, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or send the Company an email attaching the completed Ch ange Request Form to crrc@crrcgc.cc. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crrcgc.ccor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Commun ication, please write or send email at crrc@crrcgc.ccto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in print ed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company by calling its hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during busi ness hours (9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

CRRC Corporation Limited

Xie Jilong Tang Tuong Hock

Joint Company Secretaries

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

各位登記 持有人 ：

中國中車股份有限公司（「本公司」）-2019年第一次臨時股東大會通函、通告、代表委任表格及回執（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.crrcgc.cc) 投 資 者 關 係 頁 面 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎 瀏覽 ，或按安 排附上 本次公 司通訊 文件 之印 刷本(如適用 )。

儘管 閣下 早前曾 向本公 司作出 公司通訊 文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語 言版本的 選擇，但仍可 以隨時 更 改有關選 擇，轉 為以印 刷本或 網 上方式收 取、 或 只收 取 英文 印 刷本 、 或 只收 取 中文 印 刷本 ； 或同 時 收 取中 、 英文 印 刷本 ， 費用 全 免 。如 閣 下 欲更 改 今後 所 有公 司 通訊 文 件 之語

言版 本 及 收取 方 式， 請 填 妥及 簽署 在 本 函背 面 的更 改 指 示回 條， 並 使 用隨 附 之郵 寄 標 籤及 毋須 貼 上 郵票 （ 如在 香 港 投寄）；否 則 ， 請貼 上適當的 郵票，寄回 H 股證券 登 記處，香 港中央 證券登 記有 限公 司（「 香港證 券登記 處」），香港 灣仔皇后 大道 東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓， 或 作 為 附 件 電 郵 至 本 公 司 電 郵 信 箱 crrc@crrcgc.cc。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.crrcgc.cc) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下載 。

如 閣下欲 收取本 次公司 通訊文 件之另一 語言印 刷本，請 以書面 或電郵方 式 crrc@crrcgc.cc送交到香港證 券登記 處，請註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地址 及 要求 。 如 閣下 已 選擇 以 網上 方 式收 取 日後 公 司通 訊 文 件（ 或 被視 為 已同 意 以網 上 方 式收 取 ）但 因 任何 理 由未 能 閱 覽載 於 網站的 本次公司 通訊文 件， 閣 下只要 提出要求 ，我們 將儘快 向 閣下 寄上所要 求的有 關文件 的印刷 版本，費 用全免 。

如 閣下對 本函件 有任何 疑問，請於營業 時間內（ 星期一 至星期 五，上 午九時 至下 午六時，香 港 公眾假期 除外 ）致 電本公 司熱線 (852) 2862 8688查詢。

代表

中國中車股份有限公司

聯席公司秘書

謝紀龍 Tang Tuong Hock

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 8 日

附註：公司通訊文 件 包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上 市文 件 ；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格 及(g)回執。