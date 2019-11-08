Log in
CRRC : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO SIGNING CONTRACTS

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國中車股份有限公司

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1766)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO SIGNING CONTRACTS

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company") has entered into certain contracts for the period from July to November 2019, with an aggregate value of approximately RMB22.07 billion. Details of such contracts are set out below:

  1. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. ( 中車株洲電力機車有限公司), a wholly-
    owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into contracts with Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. ( 廣州地鐵集團有限公司) in relation to the sales and
    maintenance of metro cars with an aggregate value of approximately RMB7.9 billion.
  2. Certain subsidiaries of the Company have entered into contracts with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國家鐵路集團有限公司) in relation to the sales of
    power-centralized multiple units (MUs) with an aggregate value of approximately RMB2.83 billion, RMB0.96 billion of which comes from the sales of locomotives.
  3. CRRC Xi'an Yongdian Jieli Wind Energy Co., Ltd. (西安中車永電捷力風能有限公 司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and its branches have entered into

contracts with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ( 新疆金風科技 股份有限公司) and Zhejiang Yunda Wind Power Corporation Limited ( 浙江運達 風電股份有限公司) respectively, in relation to the sales of wind turbine generators

with an aggregate value of approximately RMB2.17 billion.

- 1 -

  1. CRRC Tangshan Co . , Ltd . ( 中車唐山機車車輛有限公司), a wholly - owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a contract with Italy Grandi Treni Espressi SPA in relation to the sales of passenger carriages with an aggregate value

  2. of approximately RMB0.63 billion; has entered into contracts with Fuzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. ( 福州地鐵集團有限公司) and Tianjin Metro General Corporation ( 天津市地下鐵道集團有限公司) respectively, in relation to the sales of metro cars
    with an aggregate value of approximately RMB1.24 billion.
  3. Certain subsidiaries of the Company engaged in the freight wagons business have

  4. entered into contracts with relevant railway administration companies of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國家鐵路集團有限公司) in relation to the
    overhaul of freight wagons with an aggregate value of approximately RMB1.4 billion.
  5. CRRC Wind Power (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ( 山東中車風電有限公司), a wholly-

  6. owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into contracts with Huaneng Fuxin New Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 華能阜新新風力發電有限責任公司), Huaneng Panjin Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 華能盤錦風力發電有限責任公 司) and Huaneng Tongliao Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 華能通遼風力發電 有限責任公司) respectively, in relation to the sales of wind turbine generators and
    towers with an aggregate value of approximately RMB1.31 billion.
  7. CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. ( 中車青島四方機車車輛股份有限公司), a non-

  8. wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into contracts with relevant railway administration companies of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國 家鐵路集團有限公司) respectively, in relation to the advanced refurbishment of
    MUs with an aggregate value of approximately RMB0.69 billion; has entered into contracts with Shanghai Jinshan Railway Co., Ltd ( 上海金山鐵路有限責任公司) and Lianyungang Transportation Holding Group Co., Ltd ( 連雲港市交通控股集團 有限公司) respectively, in relation to the sales of MUs with an aggregate value of
    approximately RMB0.62 billion.
  9. Certain subsidiaries of the Company engaged in the locomotives business have

  10. entered into contracts with relevant railway administration companies of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國家鐵路集團有限公司) respectively, in
    relation to the overhaul of locomotives with an aggregate value of approximately RMB1 billion.
  11. CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. ( 中車大連機車車輛有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary

  12. of the Company, has entered into a contract with China National Technical Import and Export Corporation ( 中國技術進出口集團有限公司) in relation to the sales of
    locomotives with an aggregate value of approximately RMB0.95 billion.
    • 2 -
  1. Certain subsidiaries of the Company engaged in the freight wagons business have entered into contracts with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國家鐵路集 團有限公司) in relation to the sales of freight wagons with an aggregate value of
    approximately RMB0.83 billion.
  2. CRRC Yangtze Co., Ltd. ( 中車長江車輛有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into contracts with the Australian companies, namely North West Rail Pty Ltd., Aurizon Operations Ltd., and The Pilbara Infrastructure Pty Ltd., respectively, in relation to the sales of freight wagons with an aggregate value of approximately RMB0.5 billion.

The total value of the aforementioned contracts accounts for approximately 10.1% of the operating revenue of the Company in 2018 under the PRC accounting standards.

By order of the Board

CRRC Corporation Limited

Liu Hualong

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Hualong, Mr. Sun Yongcai and Mr. Xu Zongxiang; the non-executive director is Mr. Liu Zhiyong; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Li Guo'an, Mr. Wu Zhuo and Mr. Sun Patrick.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CRRC Corporation Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:07 UTC
