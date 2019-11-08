CRRC : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO SIGNING CONTRACTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國中車股份有限公司

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1766)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO SIGNING CONTRACTS

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CRRC Corporation Limited (the "Company") has entered into certain contracts for the period from July to November 2019, with an aggregate value of approximately RMB22.07 billion. Details of such contracts are set out below:

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. ( 中車株洲電力機車有限公司 ), a wholly-

owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into contracts with Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. ( 廣州地鐵集團有限公司 ) in relation to the sales and

maintenance of metro cars with an aggregate value of approximately RMB7.9 billion. Certain subsidiaries of the Company have entered into contracts with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. ( 中國國家鐵路集團有限公司 ) in relation to the sales of

power-centralized multiple units (MUs) with an aggregate value of approximately RMB2.83 billion, RMB0.96 billion of which comes from the sales of locomotives. CRRC Xi'an Yongdian Jieli Wind Energy Co., Ltd. ( 西安中車永電捷力風能有限公 司 ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and its branches have entered into

contracts with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ( 新疆金風科技 股份有限公司) and Zhejiang Yunda Wind Power Corporation Limited ( 浙江運達 風電股份有限公司) respectively, in relation to the sales of wind turbine generators

with an aggregate value of approximately RMB2.17 billion.