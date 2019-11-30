Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CRRC Corporation Limited    601766   CNE100000CP9

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens-Alstom rail merger logic still intact - CEO in paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 07:44am EST

A merger of the rail divisions of Siemens and Alstom continues to make sense even after it was blocked by Brussels earlier this year, the German engineering group's chief executive told a newspaper.

Siemens and Alstom's plan to create a European rail champion collapsed in February after EU regulators blocked the deal, prompting Germany and France to call for an overhaul of EU competition policy to better meet global challenges.

"Such a merger continues to make sense, but we can't take the same plan to Brussels as long as the legal framework does not change," Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager at the time dismissed Siemens and Alstom's argument that merging the unit would enable them to compete with their bigger Chinese state-owned rival CRRC in the European market.

"Maybe there'll be a new window and the EU expands its view. The train market is global and a Siemens Alstom merger does not threaten competition in light of China's market dominance," Kaeser was quoted as saying.

"For now I don't see a chance."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.61% 39.58 Real-time Quote.12.22%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED -0.43% 6.97 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
SIEMENS AG -0.19% 117.12 Delayed Quote.20.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
07:44aSiemens-Alstom rail merger logic still intact - CEO in paper
RE
11/25CRRC : German watchdog deepens cartel probe of Vossloh locomotive unit sale
RE
11/19CRRC : China sets up $21 billion fund to upgrade manufacturing - Shanghai Securi..
RE
11/08CRRC : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement in relation to signing co..
PU
11/07CRRC : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
11/07CRRC : Proposed appointment of supervisior and notice of 2019 first extraordinar..
PU
11/07CRRC : Notice of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
11/07CRRC : Form of proxy for 2019 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on ..
PU
11/07CRRC : 2019 first extraordinary general meeting reply slip
PU
10/30CRRC : Voluntary announcement proposed establishment of a joint venture in relat..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 232 B
EBIT 2019 16 638 M
Net income 2019 12 490 M
Finance 2019 13 667 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,87  CNY
Last Close Price 6,97  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Cai Sun President, General Manager & Executive Director
Hua Long Liu Chairman
Jun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Patrick Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-22.73%26 989
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.84%15 060
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-38.21%4 017
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.90%2 381
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.9.53%1 498
HYUNDAI ROTEM CO--.--%1 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group