China's July crude oil imports rise as refiner profits pick up

08/07/2019 | 11:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port Shandong province

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in July rose 14% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, as refiners ramped up output amid rebounding profit margins.

Arrivals of crude oil last month were 41.04 million tonnes, equivalent to 9.66 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That compared with 9.63 million bpd in June and 8.48 million bpd in July 2018.

China, the world's biggest oil importer, brought in 285.64 million tonnes of crude in the first seven months of 2019, or about 9.84 million bpd, up 9.5% on the same period last year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.59% 57.77 Delayed Quote.12.67%
WTI 0.61% 52.63 Delayed Quote.19.89%
