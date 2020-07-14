China's June crude oil imports rise to 2nd straight monthly record on bargain purchases

* June crude imports at record 12.9 mln bpd - calculation
* First-half crude imports up nearly 10% on year
* First-half natural gas imports up 3.3% yr/yr
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - China's June crude
oil imports jumped by a third from the same period a year
earlier, setting a second straight monthly record, as cheap
cargoes bought during April's oil price crash arrived at Chinese
ports.
China, the world's top crude oil importer, took in 53.18
million tonnes of oil, according to data from the General
Administration of Customs on Tuesday, equivalent to 12.9 million
barrels per day (bpd).
That easily beat the previous record of 11.3 million bpd in
May, and was up 34% from 9.63 million bpd in June 2019.
For the first half of 2020, China imported a total of 268.75
million tonnes of crude oil, data showed, equivalent to 10.78
million bpd, up 9.9% from the same period last year.
The bumper crude oil arrivals for June followed
bargain-hunting by Chinese refiners when oil prices collapsed in
April amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Storage facilities holding crude stocks at major ports are
close to full, and port officials and traders expect congestion
caused by the record arrivals to continue through July.
As of July 13, shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed 37
tankers queued around the oil refining hub of Shandong province
and 24 at Zhoushan port in eastern China.
Analysts have said China's crude imports will ease in the
third quarter as a recovery in oil prices weakens demand while
refiners remain on the alert for a second coronavirus outbreak.
Customs data also shows China's refined oil product exports
for June at 3.87 million tonnes, a fraction lower than 3.89
million tonnes in May, but down nearly 29% from the same month
last year.
June's natural gas imports, both piped and liquefied natural
gas (LNG), were 8.33 million tonnes, up about 11% from a year
earlier. For the first half of this year as a whole, they were
48.36 million tonnes, up 3.3% from a year earlier, according to
customs data.
(1 tonne=7.3 barrels of crude)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)