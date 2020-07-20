China's record crude oil storage flies under the radar: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
* GRAPHIC - China crude available vs refinery runs: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZK1sN4
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 20 (Reuters) - China's
refineries imported and processed record amounts of crude oil in
June, and while these are undoubtedly bullish economic signals,
it's worth noting that flows into storage tanks were also likely
at an all-time high.
The massive amount of crude being stored in China may end up
weighing on oil imports from August onwards, even with the
nation's recovery in domestic consumption.
China's refinery throughput was 57.87 million tonnes in
June, equivalent to 14.08 million barrels per day (bpd), which
eclipsed the previous record from December 2019 and was up 9%
from June of last year.
While China doesn't provide data on flows into both
commercial and strategic storages, an estimation can be made by
deducting the amount of crude processed from the amount
available from both imports and domestic output.
Imports in June were 53.18 million tonnes, or about 12.9
million bpd, a second consecutive monthly record. Domestic
production was 16.24 million tonnes, or about 3.95 million bpd.
Put the two together and the total crude supply available in
June was about 16.85 million bpd, or 2.77 million bpd more than
what was processed by refineries.
Given the absence of official data on storage flows, it
cannot be confirmed that this is a record, but based on
calculations it's likely that more crude oil went into storage
in June than in any other month.
June's storage flows were outsized in comparison to the
already significant volumes going into inventories in the first
five months of the year, with calculations showing 1.88 million
bpd being stored over January to May.
What China has been doing is taking advantage of low crude
prices that prevailed earlier this year amid the global economic
slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a price war
between the two leading exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
When coronavirus lockdowns began across China, there were
fears that crude imports would slump as consumption dropped.
This didn't happen, however, as Chinese refiners simply
diverted crude they had ordered into storage.
When the brief price war broke out between the Organization
of the Petroleum Countries and its allies in the group known as
OPEC+, China decided to buy large volumes of crude at prices
that were close to the lowest in two decades.
The surge of imports in May and June, and that is likely to
extend into July, is the result of this buying splurge.
IMPORTS TO MODERATE?
So, what happens next?
It's clear that even with record refinery processing, China
has been storing large volumes of crude oil.
It's possible the bulk of this went into strategic storage,
but some may be in commercial tanks to be used instead of fresh
imports in coming months.
It's also possible China's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)
is close to maximum capacity and that purchases for storage will
slow over the rest of 2020.
With crude prices having staged a recovery from their April
lows, China may also judge crude to no longer be the bargain it
was, especially given the uncertainty over global demand amid
the ongoing pandemic.
Brent crude was trading around $42.91 a barrel in
early Asian trade on Monday, up some 168% from the intraday low
of $15.98 on April 22, but still some 40% below the intraday
peak this year of $71.75 on Jan. 8.
While crude is still cheap compared to prices that prevailed
for much of 2019, the risk is that Chinese imports pull back
somewhat from August onwards.
Even though domestic consumption appears to have bounced
back to pre-coronavirus levels, Chinese refiners may have stored
enough crude, and furthermore may struggle to sell excess
refined fuels to regional markets.
Despite the record processing in June, exports of refined
products were stagnant at 3.88 million tonnes, a tiny drop from
May's 3.89 million but down 28.6% from 5.43 million tonnes in
June last year.
It's not certain that strong domestic fuel consumption will
be enough to keep China's appetite for crude imports as strong
as it has been.
