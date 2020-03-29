Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 08:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week's losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $19.92 in early trading and last traded down 5.2%, or $1.12, at $20.39 a barrel as of 2332 GMT, while Brent futures fell 5.6%, or $1.40, to $23.53 a barrel.

The oil markets are enduring a twin shock of demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.

With the demand now forecast to plunge 15 million or 20 million barrels per day, a 20% drop from last year, analysts say massive production cuts will be needed beyond just the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"OPEC, Saudi Arabia and Russia could mend their differences, but there's not that much OPEC could do....The demand shock from COVID-19 is just too big," said National Australia Bank's head of commodities research, Lachlan Shaw.

"The reality is global storages will fill up in a couple of months if nothing changes, and that will have all sorts of disruptive impacts on pricing."

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 32,000 people and sickened more than 500,000 worldwide, has brought the worldwide aviation industry to a standstill and put roughly 3 billion people on lockdown to limit the spread of the virus.

The staggering fallout of the virus has swiftly eroded gasoline demand.

In recent days prices for crude oil at key locales such as Midland, Texas, have traded at several dollars less than U.S. futures, an indication that companies there are anticipating a flood of supply. Some obscure grades of crude stranded at the end of pipelines have even fetched negative prices.

"From a physical point of view, it's really bleak," Shaw said. "You need a strong signal to tell suppliers this is a pretty diabolical situation."

U.S. oil production is currently running at roughly 13 million barrels per day, a record, but is expected to drop by more than 1.4 million bpd by the end of the third quarter 2021.

This past week, the Baker Hughes rig count fell by 40, the most since 2015, as companies swiftly pull in spending. Most global majors have announced plans to cut back on capital expenditures and hundreds have already been laid off in anticipation of oil prices falling through the $20-per-barrel mark.

(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Cooney, Daniel Wallis & Shri Navaratnam)

By David Gaffen and Sonali Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
08:00pCrude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
RE
07:59pCrude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
RE
05:45aActivists Lay Down Their Arms as Companies Cope With Coronavirus Spread
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Gains
DJ
03/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/27BP : Agrees to Draft Climate Change Shareholder Resolution -- Update
DJ
03/27Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, Pulling Back After Three-Day Rally
DJ
03/27Banks Expect U.S. Crude's Worst Year Since 2003
DJ
03/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group