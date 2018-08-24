Higher gold, crude oil prices lift TSX

- Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar came under pressure. [GOL/]

- Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the material sector's <.GSPTTMT> 1.2 percent rise.

- The energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 0.9 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6 percent. [O/R]

- At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 27.9 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,354.69.

- Enbridge fell 1.8 percent, and was the biggest drag after the country's largest pipeline operator said it would buy its U.S. master limited partnership Spectra Energy Partners for a sweetened $3.3 billion deal.

- Marijuana stocks gained after a Bloomberg report that U.K. alcohol giant Diageo is holding serious discussions with at least three major cannabis producers as it seeks to add marijuana-infused beverages to its portfolio of global brands.

- Aphria rose 5.4 percent, the most on the main index, while Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis gained about 2 percent each.

- MAG Silver Corp gained 4 percent and was the second-biggest percentage gainer on the TSX.

- On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.48-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 21.62 million shares traded.

- Parkland Fuel fell 2.5 percent, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Corus Entertainment, which was down 2 percent.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Aurora Cannabis, Red Eagle Mining and Aphria.

- The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 32.36 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)