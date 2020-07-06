Log in
Singapore's Concord Energy hires crude oil trader from ZenRock

07/06/2020

Concord Energy Pte Ltd has hired Jason Lai to take charge of its crude oil trading business, the Singapore-based company's Chairman and owner Nasrat Muzayyin told Reuters in an email.

Lai, who starts with Concord Energy on Monday, reports to Li Bo, head of trading at the company, he said.

Lai was formerly a senior crude oil trader at Singapore-based ZenRock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd which is now under judicial management.

ZenRock owed more than $600 million to creditors after it was hit by tumbling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
