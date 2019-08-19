Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

palm oil : Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday called on Britain to engage with palm oil growers to incentivise sustainable production, rather than pursuing boycotts after its scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31.

Mahathir's comments, carried in on opinion column for news agency Bloomberg, follow a move by the EU to phase out palm oil usage in biofuels. Top growers Indonesia and Malaysia have said they would file a complaint to the World Trade Organization to challenge the move.

"A fresh attitude towards palm oil, unencumbered by influential special-interest groups, could lead to even better trade terms between the U.K. and the (Southeast Asia) region than it currently enjoys," Mahathir wrote in a column carried on Bloomberg's terminals and website. (https://tinyurl.com/yyx6td8x)

"We hope to avoid a trade war with Europe," he wrote. "But if one transpires, that doesn't mean the U.K. has to get caught in the crossfire."

In March, the European Commission had determined that palm oil cultivation had resulted in excessive deforestation and it should no longer be considered a renewable transport fuel, albeit with some exemptions.

While Mahathir acknowledged the importance of environmental sustainability and deforestation in trade talks, he said, "The answer is not to single out one commodity and ban it" and called the EU's move "a form of modern colonialism that has no place in today's world".

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
12:09aPALM OIL : Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil - Bloom..
RE
08/17India says probing jump in refined palm oil imports from Malaysia
RE
08/16Indonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
08/15Activists urge U.S. customs to ban palm oil imports from Malaysia's FGV
RE
08/14Indonesia energy ministry says B30 passed cold temperature tests
RE
08/14Malaysia second quarter GDP growth pace seen picking up, bucking regional tre..
RE
08/14Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
08/13Malaysia end-July palm oil stocks slip to one year low - MPOB
RE
08/13Indonesia seen returning to trade deficit in July - Reuters poll
RE
08/13Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.49 Million Tons; Up 7.4% -MPOB
DJ
More news
Chart CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group