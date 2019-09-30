Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Crunchfish AB    CFISH   SE0009190192

CRUNCHFISH AB

(CFISH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crunchfish : Recent study shows that the retail market is ready for Blippit's app terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:13am EDT

According to a recently conducted study with answers from 68 of the leading 100 Scandinavian FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) chains, only 10 % of the physical stores have a central solution to enable payment using mobile apps. The same study shows a clear intention to offer payment with mobile apps and that Swish can be integrated in 40-50 percent of the physical stores as soon as in the end of 2020. Blippit is a new type of payment infrastructure that provides a bridge between the mobile device and the point of sale (POS) such as the cash register. Swish is the first app to be integrated in the Blippit eco-system.

The entire retail payments eco-system is on the verge of a massive change. New fintech solutions enter the market in rapid pace. Many of these solutions require a connection between mobile devices and retail points of sale (POS). In mid-September 2019, a study made by students at Uppsala University in co-operation with a local enterprise was released. The study focused on mobile payments in retail and showed that very few chains had solutions to enable payment using mobile devices. The study also showed that a majority of the retail chains had ambitions to offer mobile payment solutions as soon as possible, and that new payment solutions were on the agenda.

Blippit is a full stack solution for mobile payments built around a new type of payment terminal, an app terminal, which is being developed by Crunchfish Proximity. The app terminal works as a bridge between mobile devices and retail POS and thus enables mobile payments that is registered in the cash register. Blippit is an eco-system where any app can connect to the cash register. Swish is the first app that has chosen to be integrated.

Blippit's architecture is built around the app terminal and related software for mobile payment applications, cash registers as well as Blippit's cloud and app terminal. The app terminal is a plug-and-play solution that is connected via USB to the cash register.

Disclaimer

Crunchfish AB published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUNCHFISH AB
03:13aCRUNCHFISH : Recent study shows that the retail market is ready for Blippit's ap..
PU
09/24CRUNCHFISH : Integrating AR solutions in logistics with a positive ROI – c..
PU
09/23CRUNCHFISH : Proximity delivers release candidate of the app terminal to Blippit
PU
09/18CRUNCHFISH : enters commercial agreement with LogistiVIEW Inc.
PU
09/16CRUNCHFISH : Try out Crunchfish's technology at EWTS and AWE EU
PU
09/11CRUNCHFISH : Proximity is joined by talented computer engineer for thesis in bac..
PU
More news
Chart CRUNCHFISH AB
Duration : Period :
Crunchfish AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Joakim Nydemark Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Samuelsson Chairman
Johan Kling Chief Financial Officer
Erik Malte Zaunders Independent Director
Mikael Kretz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRUNCHFISH AB223.55%27
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.60%1 051 625
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.27%29 885
SYNOPSYS61.69%20 471
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.49.95%18 266
SPLUNK INC12.60%17 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group