CRYOLIFE INC

(CRY)
CryoLife : Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

04/17/2019

ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that 2019 first quarter financial results will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the market closes.  On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryoLife, Inc.

Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET.  A replay of the teleconference will be available April 30 through May 7 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.  The conference number for the replay is 13690095.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations.  In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair.  CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.  For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:

CryoLife       

D. Ashley Lee                                                

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operating Officer 
Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC

Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis

Phone:  646-924-1769

investors@cryolife.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-announces-release-date-and-teleconference-call-details-for-2019-first-quarter-financial-results-300834076.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
