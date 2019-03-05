Log in
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

ATLANTA, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

A live webcast of the Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.  

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page.  An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair.  CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.  For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com

Contacts:




CryoLife    

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Phone:  646-924-1769

and Chief Operating Officer

investors@cryolife.com

Phone: 770-419-3355


 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-to-present-at-cowen-and-company-39th-annual-health-care-conference-300807254.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
