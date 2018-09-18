Log in
09/18/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. MST and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.  

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page.  An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair.  CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 90 countries worldwide.  For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com

Contacts:     






CryoLife            


Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee              


Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis                                          

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operating Officer 


Phone: 646-924-1769
investors@cryolife.com

Phone: 770-419-3355          



 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-to-present-at-deutsche-bank-26th-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-300714475.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
