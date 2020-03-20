Coronavirus Update: Actions We're Taking

Cryoport continues to proactively monitor the global spread of the COVID-19 virus and to take appropriate mitigating actions. Our team is committed to the health and safety of our employees, clients, patients and suppliers.



We expect all of our facilities to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic as Cryoport provides vital supporting services to our global Healthcare Delivery, Public Health and Transportation Systems Sectors, which are identified as 'Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19.'



It is our plan that our Global Logistics Center Network, along with all operating and support departments, will continue to conduct business as usual. With the planning and actions we have taken, we intend to continue supporting your temperature-controlled logistics needs.



If you have any questions or concerns, please call your Cryoport contact or our general number at +1 (949) 470 - 2300. For a quick response, please email info@cryoport.com.

Cryoport Systems, Inc.





PREVIOUS UPDATES LISTED BELOW





Thu, March 12, 2020



Cryoport is actively monitoring the spread of COVID-19 globally and proactively working with its global partners to minimize its impact on the supply chain. Cryoport has implemented an all-inclusive business continuity program that focuses on measuring the risk of disruptions and minimizing any impact to our and our clients' global operations. A sub-set of this program is pandemic planning. In the planning process, Cryoport focused on four key elements to minimize the risk to supply continuity:

Impact to employees, their families and the community

Impact to operations and risk mitigation plans

Impact to suppliers (direct and indirect)

Impact to patients and clients (direct and indirect)

Moreover, Cryoport, as a market leader in this space, has recently developed a validated cleaning methodology that reduces environmental contaminants to our equipment by 6 logs or 99.9999%. Our proprietary validated cleaning methodology utilizes reagents that are believed to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 further reducing the risk associated with COVID-19.

In our business continuity program, Cryoport uses both public and private resources at its disposal to ensure timely proactive information is monitored, accessed and shared for potential impact to operations. Further details of these plans and processes can be received by emailing info@cryoport.com.

Rest assured that Cryoport's team of trained business continuity professionals are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to do so until the risk subsides. The entire Cryoport team is actively engaged and focused on this issue and committed to solving any challenges COVID-19 creates for Cryoport or our customers.

Cryoport will continue to proactively communicate any relevant information on COVID-19 as it becomes available. Please continue to monitor Cryoport's website for the most up to date information on COVID-19 and other subjects.