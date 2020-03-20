Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cryoport, Inc.    CYRX

CRYOPORT, INC.

(CYRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coronavirus Update: Actions We're Taking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:22pm EDT

Cryoport continues to proactively monitor the global spread of the COVID-19 virus and to take appropriate mitigating actions. Our team is committed to the health and safety of our employees, clients, patients and suppliers.

We expect all of our facilities to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic as Cryoport provides vital supporting services to our global Healthcare Delivery, Public Health and Transportation Systems Sectors, which are identified as 'Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19.'

It is our plan that our Global Logistics Center Network, along with all operating and support departments, will continue to conduct business as usual. With the planning and actions we have taken, we intend to continue supporting your temperature-controlled logistics needs.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call your Cryoport contact or our general number at +1 (949) 470 - 2300. For a quick response, please email info@cryoport.com.

Cryoport Systems, Inc.

PREVIOUS UPDATES LISTED BELOW

Thu, March 12, 2020

Cryoport is actively monitoring the spread of COVID-19 globally and proactively working with its global partners to minimize its impact on the supply chain. Cryoport has implemented an all-inclusive business continuity program that focuses on measuring the risk of disruptions and minimizing any impact to our and our clients' global operations. A sub-set of this program is pandemic planning. In the planning process, Cryoport focused on four key elements to minimize the risk to supply continuity:

  • Impact to employees, their families and the community
  • Impact to operations and risk mitigation plans
  • Impact to suppliers (direct and indirect)
  • Impact to patients and clients (direct and indirect)

Moreover, Cryoport, as a market leader in this space, has recently developed a validated cleaning methodology that reduces environmental contaminants to our equipment by 6 logs or 99.9999%. Our proprietary validated cleaning methodology utilizes reagents that are believed to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 further reducing the risk associated with COVID-19.

In our business continuity program, Cryoport uses both public and private resources at its disposal to ensure timely proactive information is monitored, accessed and shared for potential impact to operations. Further details of these plans and processes can be received by emailing info@cryoport.com.

Rest assured that Cryoport's team of trained business continuity professionals are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to do so until the risk subsides. The entire Cryoport team is actively engaged and focused on this issue and committed to solving any challenges COVID-19 creates for Cryoport or our customers.

Cryoport will continue to proactively communicate any relevant information on COVID-19 as it becomes available. Please continue to monitor Cryoport's website for the most up to date information on COVID-19 and other subjects.

Disclaimer

Cryoport Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 22:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRYOPORT, INC.
06:22pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Actions We're Taking
PU
03/10CRYOPORT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/05CRYOPORT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/03CRYOPORT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/27CRYOPORT : TITLE Cryoport and Inception Fertility Enter Into Agreement
AQ
01/09CRYOPORT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
2019CRYOPORT, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2019CRYOPORT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2019CRYOPORT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
2019CRYOPORT : Revenue Grows 81% for Third Quarter 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,2 M
EBIT 2020 -7,25 M
Net income 2020 -7,29 M
Finance 2020 91,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -74,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -486x
EV / Sales2020 9,69x
EV / Sales2021 6,97x
Capitalization 549 M
Chart CRYOPORT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cryoport, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRYOPORT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,57  $
Last Close Price 14,58  $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerrell W. Shelton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phil Wilson SVP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Robert S. Stefanovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bret Bollinger Chief Technology Officer
Edward J. Zecchini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYOPORT, INC.-5.10%588
DSV PANALPINA A/S-38.37%15 305
LI & FUNG LIMITED-1.04%522
WINCANTON PLC-46.24%237
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC-37.45%213
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED0.00%92
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group