Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cryoport, Inc.    CYRX

CRYOPORT, INC.

(CYRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Complying with Critical Regulations: Cryoport's Chain of Compliance ™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Precision medicine requires end-to-end traceability: everything from chain of custody, to chain of condition, to chain of identity. But the fragility of regenerative medicine therapies - and the need to more effectively manage risk- means that a fourth chain will soon be a regulatory requirement: theChain of Compliance™. Enhanced traceability within the temperature-controlled and cold chain logistics distribution will soon be subjected to additional regulatory requirements due to the fragile aspect of the drug product and the disproportionate risk of improper cold chain management on the viability of the therapies.

In our new video, CryoportVice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, along with CryoportChief Commercial Officer Mark Sawicki, explain how we created and implemented Chain of Compliance ™.

Disclaimer

Cryoport Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRYOPORT, INC.
08:27pVIDEO : Complying with Critical Regulations: Cryoport's Chain of Compliance &tra..
PU
10/10ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : and Cryoport Announce Agreement to Ensure Safe and Fu..
AQ
10/09CRYOPORT : As Cell Therapy Approvals Speed Up, Companies Struggle with Manufactu..
PU
10/09CRYOPORT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04CRYOPORT : Vineti and Cryoport Collaborate to Bring Integrated Solutions to the ..
AQ
08/20CRYOPORT, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/09CRYOPORT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/09CRYOPORT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/10CRYOPORT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
06/24CRYOPORT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35,0 M
EBIT 2019 -8,65 M
Net income 2019 -9,48 M
Finance 2019 89,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -84,6x
EV / Sales2019 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,35x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart CRYOPORT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cryoport, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRYOPORT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 14,80  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerrell W. Shelton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phil Wilson SVP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Robert S. Stefanovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bret Bollinger Chief Technology Officer
Edward J. Zecchini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYOPORT, INC.33.91%520
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE18.65%97 835
DEUTSCHE POST AG33.92%43 942
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.01%40 193
DSV A/S48.88%21 950
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG28.69%19 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group