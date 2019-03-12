Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crystal Amber Fund Limited    CRS   GG00B1Z2SL48

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

(CRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 03:59:59 am
207 GBp   --.--%
04:11aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Activist investor pushes for ouster of Northgate chairman
RE
03/08CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PU
03/08CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crystal Amber Fund : Activist investor pushes for ouster of Northgate chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:11am EDT

(Reuters) - Activist investor Crystal Amber called on Monday for a shareholders' meeting of struggling British commercial vehicle rental company Northgate to remove its chairman Andrew Page from the board.

Crystal Amber is the fourth biggest shareholder in the company, with a 6.3 percent stake according to Refinitiv data, and blamed Page for Northgate's poor performance.

Northgate, which operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain with about 95,000 vehicles available on hire as of the end of January, has seen a decline in underlying earnings over the last three years.

Crystal Amber said Page, who has been chairman since 2015, "has been the principal driver of Northgate group's lacklustre performance, both operationally and in generating value for shareholders".

"During Page's tenure as chairman, between the first half of FY16 and the first half of FY19, Northgate's operating profit fell by 29 percent and its return on capital employed dropped from 12 percent to 6.7 percent," the investment fund said in a statement.

Northgate's share price, which has seen little movement over the past year, jumped after Crystal Amber's statement and closed up 3.6 percent at 379.4 pence.

"We've been extraordinarily patient but no longer can we stand by and see the business being hampered," said Richard Bernstein, investment adviser to Crystal Amber Fund in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We have attempted to engage repeatedly and constructively with the Northgate board as a major shareholder since 2016," Bernstein added.

The investment fund proposed appointing Northgate's former chief executive Steve Smith to the board as a non-executive director. Smith left the company in 2010 after helping the company navigate the downturn caused by the financial crisis.

"At this point in time, the board acknowledges that message, the requisition and a certain statement will be made in due course," a spokeswoman for Northgate said in response.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED 0.00% 207 Delayed Quote.1.47%
NORTHGATE PLC 1.22% 384.04 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
04:11aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Activist investor pushes for ouster of Northgate chairman
RE
03/08CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PU
03/08CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
03/07CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Half-year Report
PR
02/11CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
02/06CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Potential transactions in own shares during close period
PR
02/05CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/14CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
01/11CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transactions in Own Shares
PU
01/10CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Chart CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crystal Amber Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher David Waldron Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel John Ward Non-Executive Director
Frederic Hervouet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED1.47%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION12.20%7 358
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 527
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP23.75%3 352
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.65%2 398
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 190
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.