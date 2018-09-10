Log in
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED    CRS   GG00B1Z2SL48

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED (CRS)
09/10 04:21:52 pm
231.96 GBp   -0.02%
Crystal Amber Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/10/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

10 September 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Crystal Amber Fund announces that it has been advised that Mr Christopher Waldron, a Director of the Company, has today purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  Following this transaction, Mr Waldron holds 15,000 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.01 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mr Christopher Waldron
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Crystal Amber Fund Limited
b) LEI 213800662E2XKP9JD811
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED, ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
£2.330		 Volume(s)
5,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
5,000
£2.330
£11,650
e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

   

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Christopher Waldron (Chairman) Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein Tel: 020 7478 9080

© PRNewswire 2018
