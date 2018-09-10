Crystal Amber Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 September 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Crystal Amber Fund announces that it has been advised that Mr Christopher Waldron, a Director of the Company, has today purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Waldron holds 15,000 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.01 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr Christopher Waldron 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crystal Amber Fund Limited b) LEI 213800662E2XKP9JD811 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED, ORDINARY SHARES





GG00B1Z2SL48 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£2.330 Volume(s)

5,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Principal amount

5,000

£2.330

£11,650 e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market