CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

(CRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 05:22:45 am
200.9 GBp   +0.95%
Crystal Amber Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/23/2019 | 05:31am EDT

23 July 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The Company has been notified that 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company have been acquired by the Retirement Annuity Trust of Mr Christopher Waldron, Chairman of the Company. Following the transaction, Mr Waldron holds 20,000 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 0.02 per cent. of the Company’s voting rights.     
Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.  
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Christopher Waldron
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Crystal Amber Fund Limited
b) LEI 213800662E2XKP9JD811
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
£2.00

 		 Volume(s)
5,000
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
5,000
£2.00
£10,000
e) Date of the transaction 22 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market


For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Christopher Waldron (Chairman) Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein Tel: 020 7478 9080

© PRNewswire 2019
