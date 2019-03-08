Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/08 11:35:13 am
207 GBp   --.--%
Crystal Amber Fund : Monthly Net Asset Value

03/08/2019 | 06:45pm EST

08 March 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value

Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 28 February 2019 was 204.71 pence (31 January 2019: 216.96 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 28 February 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings

Pence per share

Percentage of investee equity held

Hurricane Energy plc

44.3

5.1

Northgate plc

32.7

6.5

FairFX Group plc

29.7

21.9

STV Group plc

28.0

19.6

De La Rue plc

24.5

5.4

Board Intelligence Ltd*

4.8

*

GI Dynamics Inc

4.7

48.4

Leaf Clean Energy Co

3.3

30.0

Allied Minds plc

3.2

2.3

Sutton Harbour plc

2.9

10.2

Total of ten largest shareholdings

178.1

Other investments

26.4

Cash and accruals

0.2

Total NAV

204.7

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund LimitedChris Waldron (Chairman) Tel: 01481 742 742www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated AdviserDavid Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - BrokerJoe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment AdviserRichard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080

Disclaimer

Crystal Amber Fund Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:44:04 UTC
