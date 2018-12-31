Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crystal Amber Fund Limited    CRS   GG00B1Z2SL48

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED (CRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 05:35:12 pm
193.5 GBp   +0.78%
2014CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Activist investor in talks about share raid on Sainsbury's - paper
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crystal Amber Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 08:02am CET

 31 December 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018, on Friday 28 December 2018 the Company purchased 80,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 188.25p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 2,791,482. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 96,458,280.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge /Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP – Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
 

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:           Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:           28 December 2018

Investment firm:                Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price, pence		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 188.25p 80,000

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
80,000 188.25p 16:38 London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
08:02aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/17CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/13CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
12/11CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
12/06CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/28CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/26CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/23CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Result of AGM
PR
11/09CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
PR
11/02CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.