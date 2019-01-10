Log in
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
01/09 11:35:27 am
213 GBp   +0.47%
Crystal Amber Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

 10 January 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018, on Wednesday 09 January 2019 the Company purchased 6,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 210.41p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 2,857,782. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 96,391,980.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge /Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP – Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
 

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:           Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:           09 January 2019

Investment firm:                Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price, pence		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 210.41p 6,000

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
6,000 210.41p 16:35 London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
