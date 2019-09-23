Log in
Crystal Amber Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

09/23/2019 | 02:01am EDT

23 September 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018, on Friday 20 September 2019 the Company purchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 193p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 4,742,782. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is                                  94,631,980.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge /Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP – Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
 

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:          Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:          20 September 2019

Investment firm:              Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price, pence		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 193p 100,000

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
100,000 193p 16:38 London Stock Exchange

