CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED    CRS   GG00B1Z2SL48

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

(CRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/16 11:35:05 am
204 GBp   -0.49%
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transactions in Own Shares
PU
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Crystal Amber Fund : Transactions in Own Shares

04/16/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

16 April 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2018, on Monday 15 April 2019 the Company purchased 65,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 200p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 2,952,782. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 96,421,980.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge /Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:

15 April 2019

Investment firm:

Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue

London Stock Exchange

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchased

65,000

Volume-weighted

Aggregated volume

average price, pence

200p

65,000

Transaction price

Time of transaction

Trading venue

(pence per share)

200p

15:15

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Crystal Amber Fund Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 22:12:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher David Waldron Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel John Ward Non-Executive Director
Frederic Hervouet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED0.49%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.36%7 371
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 701
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP19.69%3 257
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.75%2 424
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 222
