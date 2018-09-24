Log in
IIROC Trade Resumption - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation

09/24/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation

TSX-V Symbol:

CLM

Resumption Time (ET):

11:30
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alphonse J. Ruggiero Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wally Elmer Boguski Director
William John Meekison Independent Director
Robert A. Michor Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP-37.95%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.72%34 215
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%28 755
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 294
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-22.64%10 051
BOLIDEN AB-11.03%7 632
