CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP    CLM

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP

(CLM)
News 
News

Lawrence Roulston Joins Crystal Lake Board of Directors

0
06/14/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2019) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lawrence Roulston to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Roulston, well known for his Golden Triangle expertise that he has shared at conferences and in national and international media, is currently Managing Director of WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry. Previously, he was president of a company that provided resource advisory services for U.S. private investors. Before that, he was a mining analyst and consultant as well as editor of the very successful "Resource Opportunities", an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. He is a mining professional with a B.Sc. in geology and over 35 years of diverse experience in the sector.

"I've never been so excited about developments throughout the Golden Triangle and the potential for new discoveries and new mines at a time when infrastructure has never been better," explained Mr. Roulston. "Crystal Lake has quickly become a leader in this region with its Newmont Lake Project which I've been following closely for many years. It is one of the real gems among properties in Northwest British Columbia and I look forward to helping the exceptional team that Crystal Lake has assembled."

Richard Savage, President and CEO, commented: "Lawrence is the authority on the Golden Triangle and we're in the heart of this region with the Newmont Lake Project in the prolific Eskay Camp. His involvement at the board level will be instrumental as we advance Crystal Lake corporately and bring this exciting project to the world."

To make room for Mr. Roulston as Crystal Lake adjusts for a new era, Mr. John Meekison has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks John for his loyal service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Richard Savage"

President & CEO

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

MarketSmart Communications
Tel: +1 (604) 261-4466
Toll Free: +1 (877) 261-4466
Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Momentum Public Relations
Tel: +1 (514) 815-7473
Email: mark@momentumpr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45630


© Newsfilecorp 2019
