Crystal Lake Mining Announces Intention of Name Change to Enduro Metals Corp with No Consolidation; Resignation of Director

06/11/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) -  Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention for a corporate name change to “Enduro Metals Corp.” to reflect changes in the management and leadership of the Company. Focus will continue to put the Company’s flagship 551 km2 Newmont Lake project at the forefront of mineral exploration and discovery in BC’s Golden Triangle.

There will be no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The name change is subject to regulatory approval.

Resignation of Director

The Company is announcing the resignation of Wally Boguski as the Chief Operating Officer & from Crystal Lake Mining’s Board of Directors effective June 8th, 2020.

CEO's Message to Shareholders

“We have been busy building a strong and capable corporate management team and positioning ourselves to attract strategic partners that will expedite the growth and development of our Newmont Lake Project.

Crystal Lake’s technical team has made progress developing, analyzing, and interpreting our database and technical knowledge at Newmont Lake. Their work highlights the quality of our project and the confidence we have moving into the fast-approaching 2020 exploration program.

The new management team and board aspire to bring a new look to the company that underscores moving forward and reflects the persistence, drive, and optimism we hold for our success. Newmont Lake has the potential to host economically significant deposits of copper, gold, zinc, and silver; and the first signs of high-grade nickel and cobalt in the area were first discovered in 2019. The new geological and geophysical models developed over the past several months promise to be key tools leading to exploration success.”

Cole Evans - Chief Executive Officer

COVID Pandemic, Protecting Our Neighbours, Moving Forward

We acknowledge the new norm our world is in due to the COVID pandemic. Thankfully, the proactive Tahltan First Nation has been keeping its communities and partners updated about their territories needs and concerns on a regular basis without inhibiting economic or industrial activity. We have been very cognizant, careful, and meticulous in our planning for the 2020 field season and have filed our COVID response and prevention plans with the BC government in May 2020. The Company has also commissioned local First Nation communities that are producing Personal Protective Equipment to supply our team, contractors, and needs. As part of our responsibility to be good Corporate Citizens, we will be avoiding sensitive areas in local communities for this exploration season to maintain the Health and Safety of our local communities, employees, and contractors as everyone’s well-being is our top priority.

To plan for a quick start-up in 2020, the Company completed a site assessment in early June of the Newmont Lake property. Drilling equipment is already in-place ready for our start to the 2020 exploration program. More details will be announced shortly as we commence our Phase 2 exploration work at the Newmont Lake project, keeping in focus that safety is the highest priority. We thank everyone for their patience.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of the 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Cole Evans"
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@crystallakemining.com
www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications
Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474
Email: info@crystallakemining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57687


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -9,82 M -7,30 M -7,30 M
Net Debt 2019 0,13 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,63x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cole Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurizio Napoli President, Director & Vice President-Exploration
Wally Elmer Boguski Chief Operations Officer & Director
David Allen Cross Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPORATION8.33%15
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.32%46 255
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.13%30 497
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.58%16 654
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-20.96%10 397
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-10.10%8 163
