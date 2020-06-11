Crystal Lake Mining Announces Intention of Name Change to Enduro Metals Corp with No Consolidation; Resignation of Director

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention for a corporate name change to “Enduro Metals Corp.” to reflect changes in the management and leadership of the Company. Focus will continue to put the Company’s flagship 551 km2 Newmont Lake project at the forefront of mineral exploration and discovery in BC’s Golden Triangle.

There will be no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The name change is subject to regulatory approval.

Resignation of Director

The Company is announcing the resignation of Wally Boguski as the Chief Operating Officer & from Crystal Lake Mining’s Board of Directors effective June 8th, 2020.

CEO's Message to Shareholders

“We have been busy building a strong and capable corporate management team and positioning ourselves to attract strategic partners that will expedite the growth and development of our Newmont Lake Project.

Crystal Lake’s technical team has made progress developing, analyzing, and interpreting our database and technical knowledge at Newmont Lake. Their work highlights the quality of our project and the confidence we have moving into the fast-approaching 2020 exploration program.

The new management team and board aspire to bring a new look to the company that underscores moving forward and reflects the persistence, drive, and optimism we hold for our success. Newmont Lake has the potential to host economically significant deposits of copper, gold, zinc, and silver; and the first signs of high-grade nickel and cobalt in the area were first discovered in 2019. The new geological and geophysical models developed over the past several months promise to be key tools leading to exploration success.”

Cole Evans - Chief Executive Officer

COVID Pandemic, Protecting Our Neighbours, Moving Forward

We acknowledge the new norm our world is in due to the COVID pandemic. Thankfully, the proactive Tahltan First Nation has been keeping its communities and partners updated about their territories needs and concerns on a regular basis without inhibiting economic or industrial activity. We have been very cognizant, careful, and meticulous in our planning for the 2020 field season and have filed our COVID response and prevention plans with the BC government in May 2020. The Company has also commissioned local First Nation communities that are producing Personal Protective Equipment to supply our team, contractors, and needs. As part of our responsibility to be good Corporate Citizens, we will be avoiding sensitive areas in local communities for this exploration season to maintain the Health and Safety of our local communities, employees, and contractors as everyone’s well-being is our top priority.

To plan for a quick start-up in 2020, the Company completed a site assessment in early June of the Newmont Lake property. Drilling equipment is already in-place ready for our start to the 2020 exploration program. More details will be announced shortly as we commence our Phase 2 exploration work at the Newmont Lake project, keeping in focus that safety is the highest priority. We thank everyone for their patience.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of the 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the Golden Triangle.

