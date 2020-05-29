Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Crystal Lake Mining Corporation    CLM   CA2293051074

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPORATION

(CLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crystal Lake Mining Announces Update on March 31, 2020 Q2 Interim Financial Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be relying on the coordinated relief provided by the securities regulators which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings, as announced by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") on March 18, 2020, with respect to the filing of its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related officer certificates for its second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The notice released by the CSA stated that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515").

Crystal Lake will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

  • the requirement to file interim financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure ("NI 51-102");

  • the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

  • the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and section 4.4(b) [being the filing deadline for interim financial statements] of NI 51-102.

The Company is continuing to work diligently to file the Interim Filings by June 12, 2020.

Additionally, the Company advises that management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filings of its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of it's 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the broader Eskay Creek region of Northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Cole Evans"
Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@crystallakemining.com
www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications
Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474
Email: info@crystallakemining.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56870


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPOR
05:35pCrystal Lake Mining Announces Update on March 31, 2020 Q2 Interim Financial F..
NE
04/09CRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Appoints Chief Financial Officer & Director
AQ
04/08Crystal Lake Mining Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Director
NE
03/25Crystal Lake Mining Appoints New Director and Corporate Secretary
NE
02/19CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP : oration Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with..
AQ
02/12CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP : oration Announces the Share Exchange Ratio and an Upd..
AQ
02/11CRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Announces the Share Exchange Ratio and an Update Regarding..
PU
01/29CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP : oration Announces the Particulars of the 'Due Bills' ..
AQ
01/28CRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Announces the Particulars of the “Due Bills” T..
PU
01/28CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP : oration Announces the Particulars of the "Due Bills" ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -9,82 M -7,13 M -7,13 M
Net Debt 2019 0,13 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,63x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Crystal Lake Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cole Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurizio Napoli President, Director & Vice President-Exploration
Wally Elmer Boguski Chief Operations Officer & Director
David Allen Cross Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPORATION-16.67%10
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL4.09%50 322
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-13.39%28 441
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.72%13 198
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-28.74%9 657
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-15.32%7 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group