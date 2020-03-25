Crystal Lake Mining Appoints New Director and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome the appointment of Mr. David Watkins to the Board of Directors for the Company and the appointment of Ms. Natasha Chapman as Corporate Secretary.

"On behalf of the Crystal Lake Team, I would like to welcome David to the Board of Directors. David has dedicated over 45 years to his career within our industry, having been a part of over a dozen projects from discovery to economic production in a wide range of commodities and deposit types located throughout the world. There are few individuals in the mining industry with the experience and success that David has. His strong technical background, management expertise, and proven business track record will be an asset in our development of the Company's flagship Newmont Lake Project in the heart of Northwestern British Columbia's famed Golden Triangle." commented Cole Evans, Crystal Lake's CEO.

Furthermore, the Company is announcing the resignation of Mr. Alphonse Ruggiero from Crystal Lake Mining's Board of Directors effective March 21st, 2020. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ruggiero for his tenure with the Company and success in his future endeavors.

David Watkins Appointed a Director of the Board

Mr. Watkins is an international mining executive and trained geologist with over 45 years of experience building and managing mining companies. His work throughout the world has resulted in the discovery, development and operation of 15 successful precious and base metal mines throughout North and South America, Australia, and Africa.

Mr. Watkins started his career with Newmont Mining and Noranda as an Exploration Geologist working in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Ecuador. He became Chief Geologist for mining and exploration at Falconbridge Copper in 1977. By 1986, he was Vice President Exploration of Falconbridge Copper, and later President of Minnova Inc., the successor company to Falconbridge Copper until it's acquisition by Inmet Mining in 1993. During his tenure Mr. Watkins and his team discovered and built a number of mines that resulted in five operating divisions producing gold, silver, copper, and zinc.

From 1993 to 1999, Mr. Watkins served as the Senior Vice President, Exploration for Cyprus Amax Minerals until it's $1.8 billion purchase by Phelps Dodge, a company later acquired by Freeport-McMoRan to form the world's largest publicly traded copper company. During Mr. Watkins tenure the company produced copper, gold, molybdenum, lithium, and coal.

From 2000 to 2011, Mr. Watkins served as Chairman and CEO of Atna Resources, a company engaged in exploration, development, and production of gold projects in the Americas. He continued as Chairman from 2011 to 2016.

Mr. Watkins currently serves as Director of Euro Ressources S.A. | Gold Royalties (95% owned IAMGOLD France S.A.S.), Golden Minerals Co., and Commander Resources.

Mr. Watkins graduated with a M.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University in 1970, a B.A. in Geology from Queen's University in 1967, and is a graduate of the Executive Business Program at the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Watkins is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Geological Association of Canada, Geological Society of Nevada, and Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

This appointment is subject to a TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Natasha Chapman Appointed Corporate Secretary

Ms. Chapman holds a B.A. from Carleton University in Ottawa in 2007 as well as a Project Management Certification from Universite St. Paul in Ottawa. Previously, Natasha held a position within the Policy division of a Crown Corporation in the Nunavut Territory, which provided her an unparalleled experience at the Board level to Corporate Governance.

Natasha replaced Kristine Frost who resigned from the Company effective February 4th, 2020.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of it's 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the broader Eskay Creek region of Northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

