Crystal Lake Mining Grants Stock Options

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2020) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,000,000 stock options, subject to regulatory approval, to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, all of whom are part of the new additions to the team. The options are exercisable at $0.165 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and 50% vesting immediately while 50% in twelve months from grant date of June 30th, 2020.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake is one of the leading exploration companies focused in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The company's highly qualified geological team has assembled a wealth of information generated by numerous companies each working small pieces of the district-scale property that Crystal Lake has assembled through staking and optioning. Building on prior results, the company's geological team made several significant discoveries during its initial exploration program in 2019. A gold-rich copper porphyry outlined on the Burgundy Trend has striking similarities to large-scale deposits in the region, including the Red Chris deposit for which Newcrest last year paid US$807 million for a 70% interest. Chachi, a newly discovered area, generated high-grade samples of gold, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt over a 9km x 4km area with associated geophysical responses. Diamond drilling in 2019 at the NW Zone demonstrated that the historic gold resource remains open laterally and to depth.

Work in 2020 will seek to further extend the known gold deposit and to investigate the large-scale discovery potential of multiple targets and deposit types.

