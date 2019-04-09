2018 annual results : performance in line with the objectives of the AMBITION 2021 Plan

The group's consolidated annual revenue amounted to €201.5 million, up 13.6% with the integration of Novidy's activity in the second half of 2018. Organic growth* stood at 3.4%, accelerating in the second half of 2018 to +5.4% compared to the second half of 2017. European activities recorded strong growth of +20.3% (+9.4% on a like-for-like basis). Order intake for the 2018 financial year amounted to €244.3 million, up nearly 28% (+16% on a like-for-like basis), bringing the book-to-bill ratio to over 120%. At the end of December 2018, the Group's overall order book stood at 14.4 months of consolidated revenue. After rebounding to 8.3% in the second half of 2018, operating profitability increased to 7.6% of revenue (€15.3m versus €13.3m in 2017). Operating income amounted to €12.5 million, compared with €10.7 million in 2017, or 6.2% of revenue. Financial income amounted to €2.5 million compared with €3.3 million in 2017. Net income rose by 47% to €7.4 million from €5.0 million in 2017, or 3.7% of revenue. At the end of December 2018, shareholders' equity doubled to €66.6 million (compared to €34.9 million at the end of December 2017), including the €11.5 million capital increase completed in July 2018. At 31 December 2018, economic debt**, after taking into account the deconsolidating factor (€10.6 million) and the unfunded receivables of CIR and CICE (€21.8 million), amounted to €18.7 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents amounted to €23.4 million at 31 December 2018 (€16.1 million at 30 June 2018 and €11.6 million at 31 December 2017).

Performance per operating sector

