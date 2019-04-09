Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CS (Communication & Systèmes)    SX   FR0007317813

CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES)

(SX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

2018 annual results : performance in line with the objectives of the AMBITION 2021 Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:53am EDT
The group's consolidated annual revenue amounted to €201.5 million, up 13.6% with the integration of Novidy's activity in the second half of 2018. Organic growth* stood at 3.4%, accelerating in the second half of 2018 to +5.4% compared to the second half of 2017. European activities recorded strong growth of +20.3% (+9.4% on a like-for-like basis). Order intake for the 2018 financial year amounted to €244.3 million, up nearly 28% (+16% on a like-for-like basis), bringing the book-to-bill ratio to over 120%. At the end of December 2018, the Group's overall order book stood at 14.4 months of consolidated revenue. After rebounding to 8.3% in the second half of 2018, operating profitability increased to 7.6% of revenue (€15.3m versus €13.3m in 2017). Operating income amounted to €12.5 million, compared with €10.7 million in 2017, or 6.2% of revenue. Financial income amounted to €2.5 million compared with €3.3 million in 2017. Net income rose by 47% to €7.4 million from €5.0 million in 2017, or 3.7% of revenue. At the end of December 2018, shareholders' equity doubled to €66.6 million (compared to €34.9 million at the end of December 2017), including the €11.5 million capital increase completed in July 2018. At 31 December 2018, economic debt**, after taking into account the deconsolidating factor (€10.6 million) and the unfunded receivables of CIR and CICE (€21.8 million), amounted to €18.7 million.

Net cash and cash equivalents amounted to €23.4 million at 31 December 2018 (€16.1 million at 30 June 2018 and €11.6 million at 31 December 2017).
Performance per operating sector

Disclaimer

CS Communication & Systèmes SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈM
04:53a2018 ANNUAL RESULTS : performance in line with the objectives of the AMBITION 20..
PU
04/02CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES SA : annual earnings release
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : announces the appointment of Laetitia DESFOSSES as..
PU
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : successfully provides the new radio communication ..
PU
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : H1 2018 results
PU
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : participates to IGARSS from July 22 to 27, 2018
PU
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : announces the success of its capital increase with..
PU
2018CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES) : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 5.9 EUR for 25 exis..
FA
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : First steps in ambition 2021 plan
PU
2018CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : 2017 annual results
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 17,1 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M
Debt 2019 55,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,26
P/E ratio 2020 10,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES)
Duration : Period :
CS (Communication & Systèmes) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,17 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yazid Sabeg Chairman
Nicolas Duchemin Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Desbard Independent Director
Patrice Mignon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES)31.39%143
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.15%127 055
ACCENTURE26.88%119 445
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.20%111 132
VMWARE, INC.36.02%74 450
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.36%69 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About