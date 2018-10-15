Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CS (Communication & Systèmes)    SX   FR0007317813

CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES) (SX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CS Communication & Systemes : successfully provides the new radio communication systems (emergency and last resort) of Swiss air traffic control centres for Skyguide, Switzerland's air navigation service provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:23am CEST

As part of the modernization of Swiss air traffic control centres, CS has completed the renewal of the emergency radio communication (EMRA) systems of the Geneva and Dübendorf air traffic control centres, on time.
The new EMRA system provides an interconnected architecture enabling the combination of the two Swiss air traffic control centres as one single virtual centre.
It is thus a key element of the 'Virtual Centre' programme launched by skyguide as part of the future Single European Sky (SESAR programme) and aimed to allow a dynamic and seamless operation of sectors as a single airspace independently of the control centres' physical location, for a safer, smoother and more cost-effective air traffic management.
For over 30 years, CS has been innovating in the communication field applied to civil and military air operations. Pioneer in its use of secured IP architectures in this field, notably with the specification of the EUROCAE ED-137 standard (European interoperability standard implementing VoIP technology for voice services for air traffic control), CS has designed an innovative Voice Communication System, CSoIP, which brings responsiveness, flexibility and adaptability in the running of air operations.
'The great cooperation between CS and skyguide continues with this significant step forward in modernizing and securing the Swiss sky. At the heart of the ATC operational stakes for the 21st century, CS confirms the relevance of its communication systems for civil and military air operations', said Frederic DUSSART, Air Traffic Control activities director at CS.
Joël JORDAN Program Director at skyguide said: 'Implementing the new EMRA systems was an important milestone towards the Virtual Centre while delivering an immediate operational improvement by easing the use of certain emergency related procedures. We are very pleased that the required objectives could be successfully realized together with CS, in an efficient manner and good work atmosphere.'

Disclaimer

CS Communication & Systèmes SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈM
10:23aCS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : successfully provides the new radio communication ..
PU
09/24CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : H1 2018 results
PU
07/25CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : participates to IGARSS from July 22 to 27, 2018
PU
07/23CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : announces the success of its capital increase with..
PU
07/04CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES) : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 5.9 EUR for 25 exis..
FA
04/24CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : First steps in ambition 2021 plan
PU
04/09CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : 2017 annual results
PU
03/29CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES SA : annual earnings release
02/09CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : will have the pleasure to welcome you on its booth..
PU
2017CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES : DSNA selected the consortium Saab and CS Group
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 203 M
EBIT 2018 13,4 M
Net income 2018 7,63 M
Debt 2018 55,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES)
Duration : Period :
CS (Communication & Systèmes) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,10 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yazid Sabeg Chairman
Frédéric Duminil Chief Administration & Financial Officer
Michel Desbard Independent Director
Patrice Mignon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CS (COMMUNICATION & SYSTÈMES)-13.25%133
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.19%126 893
ACCENTURE4.15%99 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES42.22%97 802
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%60 445
VMWARE, INC.17.89%57 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.