CS : BRAND NAME & CORPORATE NAME - 11th MAY 2020

Dear Sir, Madam,

We would like to inform you that the brand name & the corporte name of our group is now CS GROUP, both in France and internationally.

Designer, integrator and operator of intelligent & cyber-protected mission-critical systems, CS GROUP accompanies you on your strategic projects thanks to its innovative solutions in the following fields:

- Operational command and control systems

- Safety critical systems: industrial & embedded systems

- Digital continuity & data intelligence

- Cybersecurity

THE CORPORATE NAMES OF OUR SUBSIDIARIES ARE CHANGING:

- CS Systèmes d'Information, the Group's main operating subsidiary, has changed its corporate name to CS GROUP - France. This corporate name is only used for administrative documents and contracts.

Note: This change has no impact on the current contractual documents with our customers & business partners since they are the same legal entity (same capital, same address, same trade register number, same SIRET and SIREN numbers, same VAT number, etc.). CS GROUP - France is a SAS (Société par Actions Simplifiée), chaired by Marie de Saint Salvy, Deputy General Manager in charge of CS GROUP Operations.

- The company DIGINEXT has been merged into CS GROUP - France since May 1st, 2020. Diginext becomes a brand name of CS GROUP which carries the Defense & Security products, particularly in the fields of Advanced Data Links, Training and Navigation.



Note: the contractual documents have been amended accordingly.

- NOVIDY'S, a 100% subsidiary of CS GROUP- France in the field of cybersecurity, changed its name in January 2020 to CS Novidy's.



NEW EMAIL ADDRESSES

In connection with these changes, we are also changing our email addresses. Your contacts can now be reached at the following e-mail address: firstname.name@csgroup.eu . An automatic redirection of the old addresses has of course been carried out and will be active for the next few months.

Please update your files by changing our company name and our contact email addresses. Our other contact details (address, telephone) remain unchanged for all sites.

We remain at your entire disposal for any further information.

Sincerely yours,

Barbara GOARANT

Executive VP, Marketing & Communication