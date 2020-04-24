CSC Financial : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Higher Brokerage Fees

By Martin Mou



CSC Financial Co. said Friday that first-quarter net profit rose 31% from a year earlier, mainly helped by higher brokerage fees and investment income.

Net profit grew to 1.95 billion yuan ($275.9 million), while revenue increased 41% to CNY4.38 billion, the securities brokerage said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Brokerage fees rose 33% to CNY2.10 billion, while investment income more than doubled to CNY1.63 billion, said CSC Financial, which also provides investment-banking services.

The company didn't attribute the stronger quarterly results to factors relating to the coronavirus pandemic, but analysts have widely expected brokerages to benefit from pandemic-driven market volatility, which typically boosts trading volumes.

