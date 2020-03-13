CSC Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL BY THE CSRC ON NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES 0 03/13/2020 | 10:40am EDT Send by mail :

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6066) ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL BY THE CSRC ON NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES Reference is made to (i) the announcement dated January 21, 2019 on the proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and related matters; (ii) the circular dated April 4, 2019 (the "April 2019 Circular") and notice of the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting; the announcement dated May 21, 2019 on the poll results of the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting; (iv) the announcement dated August 12, 2019 on the admission by CSRC of the application for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares; (v) the overseas regulatory announcement dated January 15, 2020 on the reply to the letter in respect of preparing for the meeting of the issuance committee of the CSRC in relation to the Non-public Issuance of shares of CSC Financial Co., Ltd.; and (vi) the announcement dated January 19, 2020 on the approval by the issuance approval committee of the CSRC on application for Non-public Issuance of A Shares, in relation to, among others, the plan for the Non- public Issuance of A Shares issued by CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (the " Company "). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the April 2019 Circular. Recently, the Company received the "Approval in Relation to the Non-public Issuance of Shares by CSC Financial Co., Ltd." (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2020] No. 345) 《( 關 於 核 准 中 信 建 投 証 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 非 公 開 發 行 股 票 的 批 覆》( 證 監 許 可 [2020]345 號)) from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"), the main content of which is set out as follows: 1. Approval of the Company's non-public issuance of not more than 1,277,072,295 new shares. In the event where there are changes to the total share capital resulting from conversion of capital reserve, the number of shares to be issued under the non-public issuance may be adjusted accordingly. - 1 - The issuance of shares shall be implemented strictly in accordance with the application documents submitted to the CSRC. The approval document shall remain valid for twelve months from the date of approval of issuance. In the event that any material event happens to the Company during the period from the date of approval of issuance to completion of the issuance of shares, the Company shall promptly report to the CSRC and handle it in accordance with the relevant requirements. The board of directors of the Company will handle matters related to the non-public issuance of A Shares in accordance with the requirements of the above approval document and the authorisation of the general meeting of the Company within prescribed period, and fulfill its disclosure obligations in a timely manner. Contact methods for the issuer, joint sponsors and joint lead underwriters of the non-public issuance of A Shares are set out as follows: 1. Issuer: CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Contact person : Du Ningning Telephone : 010-65608107 Email : duningning@csc.com.cn 2. Joint sponsor (joint lead underwriter): China Greatwall Securities Co., Ltd. Sponsor representatives : Lin Ying, Chen Lu representatives Contact person : Lei Yang Telephone : 0755-83776872 Email : leiyang@cgws.com 3. Joint sponsor (joint lead underwriter): China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. Sponsor representatives : Ma Feng, Peng Qiang Contact persons : Liu Jidong, Dong Desen Telephone : 010-66568097;010-66568876 Email : liujidong@chinastock.com.cn; dongdesen@chinastock.com.cn - 2 - As the Non-public Issuance of A Shares is subject to certain conditions precedent, it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the detailed terms of the Issuance will be made by the Company as and when applicable. This announcement is published for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company. By order of the Board CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Wang Changqing Chairman Beijing, the PRC, March 13, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Changqing and Mr. LI Geping; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YU Zhongfu, Ms. ZHANG Qin, Ms. ZHU Jia, Mr. WANG Hao, Mr. WANG Bo and Mr. XU Gang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. FENG Genfu, Ms. ZHU Shengqin, Mr. DAI Deming, Mr. BAI Jianjun and Mr. LIU Qiao. - 3 - Attachments Original document

