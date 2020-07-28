CSC : Announcement pertaining to Change of Registered Office Address

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199707845E)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The Board of Directors of CSC Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries) refers to the announcement dated 6 May 2020. The Company is currently redeveloping the existing four-storey industrial property situated at 2 Tanjong Penjuru Crescent, Singapore 608968 into a modern six-storeyramp-up warehouse (the "Redevelopment of the Property").

In connection with the Redevelopment of the Property, the Board wishes to announce that the registered office address of the Company will be changed to 120 Pioneer Road, #04-01, Singapore 639597 with effect from 24 July 2020.

The telephone number of the Company remain unchanged at (65) 6262 6266.

By Order of the Board

Lee Quang Loong

Company Secretary

23 July 2020