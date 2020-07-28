CSC : Announcement pertaining to Change of Registered Office Address

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Change - Change in Corporate Information
23-Jul-2020 17:35:56
Change of Registered Of ce
Lee Quang Loong
Company Secretary
Registered Address
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 199707845E)
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
The Board of Directors of CSC Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries) refers to the announcement dated 6 May 2020. The Company is currently redeveloping the existing four-storey industrial property situated at 2 Tanjong Penjuru Crescent, Singapore 608968 into a modern six-storeyramp-up warehouse (the "Redevelopment of the Property").
In connection with the Redevelopment of the Property, the Board wishes to announce that the registered office address of the Company will be changed to 120 Pioneer Road, #04-01, Singapore 639597 with effect from 24 July 2020.
The telephone number of the Company remain unchanged at (65) 6262 6266.
By Order of the Board
Lee Quang Loong
Company Secretary
23 July 2020
