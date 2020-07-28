Log in
CSC Holdings Limited    C06   SG1F84861094

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C06)
CSC : Announcement pertaining to Change of Registered Office Address

07/28/2020 | 12:16am EDT

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

23-Jul-2020 17:35:56

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Change of Registered Of ce

Announcement Reference

SG200723OTHRM3GY

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lee Quang Loong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attached.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

2 Tanjong Penjuru Crescent, Singapore

120 Pioneer Road, #04-01, Singapore

Name

608968

639597

Attachments

Change_of_registered_of ce.pdf

Total size =11K MB

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199707845E)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The Board of Directors of CSC Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries) refers to the announcement dated 6 May 2020. The Company is currently redeveloping the existing four-storey industrial property situated at 2 Tanjong Penjuru Crescent, Singapore 608968 into a modern six-storeyramp-up warehouse (the "Redevelopment of the Property").

In connection with the Redevelopment of the Property, the Board wishes to announce that the registered office address of the Company will be changed to 120 Pioneer Road, #04-01, Singapore 639597 with effect from 24 July 2020.

The telephone number of the Company remain unchanged at (65) 6262 6266.

By Order of the Board

Lee Quang Loong

Company Secretary

23 July 2020

Disclaimer

CSC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 343 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2020 5,55 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2020 77,1 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,3 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yen Tarn See Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Horn Kee Leong Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Chong Koo Group Chief Operating Officer
Quang Loong Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Boon Hong Gwee Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.09%33
VINCI SA-20.36%52 916
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.50%30 258
FERROVIAL-18.43%19 007
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.24%18 424
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.44%16 991
